Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace oven refrigerator

It's a duplex; ADDRESS is 3142 Available for 2020-2021 school year!!. Fantastic house located walking distance to TCU and local grocery store. Close proximity to restaurants, bars, and other TCU amenities. This property has all the charm with the original hardwood, paint, and all appliances. The house comes equipped with refrigerator, washer-dryer. The yard is professionally maintained by the owner.