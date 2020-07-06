3100 W 7th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill lobby

Fabulous unit offered for sale or lease One Museum Place. This building is walking distance to everything you could need for entertainment! Across Camp Bowie from the Modern Art Museum, walk down stairs to Blue Sushi, Eddie V's and much more. Walk to Dickies Arena, W 7th , Casa Manana and more! Unit comes with access to large entertainment room that is fully furnished with TV's, bar area and amazing patio views! Unit features Secure entry from street, beautiful lobby area and elevator. Unit comes with parking space ,access to large entertainment area for entertaining multiple guests, full gym, outdoor pool with fireplace and grill. This is an amazing location for a corporate apartment or individual residence.