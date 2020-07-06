All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

3100 W 7th Street

3100 West 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3100 West 7th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
lobby
Fabulous unit offered for sale or lease One Museum Place. This building is walking distance to everything you could need for entertainment! Across Camp Bowie from the Modern Art Museum, walk down stairs to Blue Sushi, Eddie V's and much more. Walk to Dickies Arena, W 7th , Casa Manana and more! Unit comes with access to large entertainment room that is fully furnished with TV's, bar area and amazing patio views! Unit features Secure entry from street, beautiful lobby area and elevator. Unit comes with parking space ,access to large entertainment area for entertaining multiple guests, full gym, outdoor pool with fireplace and grill. This is an amazing location for a corporate apartment or individual residence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 W 7th Street have any available units?
3100 W 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 W 7th Street have?
Some of 3100 W 7th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 W 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3100 W 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 W 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3100 W 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3100 W 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3100 W 7th Street offers parking.
Does 3100 W 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 W 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 W 7th Street have a pool?
Yes, 3100 W 7th Street has a pool.
Does 3100 W 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 3100 W 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 W 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 W 7th Street has units with dishwashers.

