308 Chase Hill Lane

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace bathtub

Bright and open floor plan, split bedroom arrangement with separate garden tub and shower, double sinks and walk in closet. 2 inch faux wood blinds, neutral paint and ceiling fans. Living room with fireplace, ceramic tile in wet areas. Nice sized fenced back yard. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1400 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy. Owner may consider pets with strong application and additional deposit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.