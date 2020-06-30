All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3044 Spotted Owl Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3044 Spotted Owl Drive
Last updated April 15 2019 at 1:34 AM

3044 Spotted Owl Drive

3044 Spotted Owl Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3044 Spotted Owl Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This gorgeous one story home includes many upgrades for you and your family to enjoy. It is an open concept single story 4bd 2bath 2car home. Step inside and you will see a sunny kitchen featuring new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a tile backslash, and a breakfast bar. Master bedroom boasts a walk in closet and an en suite bathroom. The home has great location within walking distance to community pools, parks, playgrounds, ponds, and jogging trails. Family-friendly neighborhood. Good Schools -KELLER ISD.Come see this home, it won't last long! Home is currently occupied. Please call agent to fix appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3044 Spotted Owl Drive have any available units?
3044 Spotted Owl Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3044 Spotted Owl Drive have?
Some of 3044 Spotted Owl Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3044 Spotted Owl Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3044 Spotted Owl Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3044 Spotted Owl Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3044 Spotted Owl Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3044 Spotted Owl Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3044 Spotted Owl Drive offers parking.
Does 3044 Spotted Owl Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3044 Spotted Owl Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3044 Spotted Owl Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3044 Spotted Owl Drive has a pool.
Does 3044 Spotted Owl Drive have accessible units?
No, 3044 Spotted Owl Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3044 Spotted Owl Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3044 Spotted Owl Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University