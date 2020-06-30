3044 Spotted Owl Drive

Amenities

This gorgeous one story home includes many upgrades for you and your family to enjoy. It is an open concept single story 4bd 2bath 2car home. Step inside and you will see a sunny kitchen featuring new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a tile backslash, and a breakfast bar. Master bedroom boasts a walk in closet and an en suite bathroom. The home has great location within walking distance to community pools, parks, playgrounds, ponds, and jogging trails. Family-friendly neighborhood. Good Schools -KELLER ISD.Come see this home, it won't last long! Home is currently occupied. Please call agent to fix appointment.