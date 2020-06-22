3017 Mt Vernon Ave #4

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sycamore Creek Apartments - Property Id: 191595



Living THE Dream. Beautiful - 1 Bed 1 Bath apartments in Fort Worth. Lots of natural light. Bright refreshing. Nicest 1 bed in Fort Worth. Up & coming area close to downtown Fort Worth. Completely updated. Austin style meets Chip & Joanna Gaines Magnolia style. CALL NOW! Near medical district - 287. Credit and criminal background check. NEW KITCHENS! Cabinets! Appliances-gas ranges, microwaves, fridges. Stylish Island, Granite counter tops, faucets, LED lighting . Unlimited HOT water-tank less water heaters. NEW BATHS/SHOWERS Beautiful tile, vanities, counter tops, faucets mirrors. tubs, toilets, flooring. Bedrooms Living Rooms. New windows, floors, two tone paint, cedar accent beams, Ceiling fans, door handles & locks. Go home and enjoy your life the way it should be. CALL TO SCHEDULE. Off Lancaster Ave Fort Worth. See the photos.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191595

Property Id 191595



(RLNE5405414)