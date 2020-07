Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Craftsman style bungalow for rent in the desirable Ryan Place. This beautiful house comes with all the vintage charm and has been tastefully updated for a convenient lifestyle. Enjoy the open living spaces, restored hardwoods, granite countertops, good storage, large windows and 2 car covered parking. Central location close to TCU, Magnolia Ave, shopping, dining and the highway. Available February 1st, 2020.