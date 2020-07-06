All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:19 AM

301 Templeton Drive

301 Templeton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

301 Templeton Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Linwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
basketball court
fire pit
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
parking
garage
Modern town home in the heart of the West 7th district; three bedrooms, two and a half baths, open concept living dining and kitchen; private backyard space, outdoor balcony on second floor and tons of natural light. 2 car attached garage. Kitchen features gourmet appliances and tons of cabinet space with large pantry space. A unique pocket office allows for hidden work space for occupant on main level. Large rear covered patio provides outdoor entertaining space. Backyard has a basketball half court and a gorgeous fire pit. Amazing large backyard perfect for entertaining. Yard care will be taken care of by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Templeton Drive have any available units?
301 Templeton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Templeton Drive have?
Some of 301 Templeton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Templeton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
301 Templeton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Templeton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 301 Templeton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 301 Templeton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 301 Templeton Drive offers parking.
Does 301 Templeton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Templeton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Templeton Drive have a pool?
No, 301 Templeton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 301 Templeton Drive have accessible units?
No, 301 Templeton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Templeton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Templeton Drive has units with dishwashers.

