301 Templeton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage basketball court fire pit microwave

Modern town home in the heart of the West 7th district; three bedrooms, two and a half baths, open concept living dining and kitchen; private backyard space, outdoor balcony on second floor and tons of natural light. 2 car attached garage. Kitchen features gourmet appliances and tons of cabinet space with large pantry space. A unique pocket office allows for hidden work space for occupant on main level. Large rear covered patio provides outdoor entertaining space. Backyard has a basketball half court and a gorgeous fire pit. Amazing large backyard perfect for entertaining. Yard care will be taken care of by the owner.