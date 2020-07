Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

***This beautifully remodeled home is being offered only as RENT TO OWN or OWNER FINANCE*** Lots of updates and renovation in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath house. Fresh paint throughout, new flooring, new carpet, new fixtures. Both bathrooms have been renovated with granite and tile. Complete overhaul of the kitchen. New granite, new appliances, stained cabinets. Enjoy the family room with a large brick woodburning fireplace. New landscaping.