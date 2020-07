3008 Sawtimber Trail

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS HOME IN VILLAGES OF WOODLANDS SPRINGS IN KELLER ISD. THIS HOME OFFERS OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATH, FORMAL DINING, LARGE LIVING AREA WITH A BEAUTIFUL GAS LOG FIRE PLACE. HUGE EAT-IN KITCHEN OFFERS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, LARGE GRANITE-TOP ISLAND, ABUNDANCE OF GORGEOUS DARK WOOD CABINETS. LARGE BRIGHT MASTER WITH GARDEN TUB, SEPARATE WALK IN SHOWER, DUAL VANITIES, LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE BIG CLOSETS. SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN. ALL NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT HOME AND TILE IN WET AREAS, FRESHLY PAINTED. EASY ACCESS TO HWY TX-170 AND 35W. CLOSE TO ALLIANCE TOWN CENTER WITH PLENTY OF SHOPPING, DINING AND ENTERTAINMENT.