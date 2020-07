Amenities

2937 Wilkinson Ave., Back Unit, Ft. Worth (N/E-side) - This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath home with a large kitchen and living room. Private fenced yard on the back of a corner lot, just minutes from downtown Ft. Worth. This property has been completely updated with new kitchen cabinets and countertops, new flooring, newly painted inside & out, and comes with a new Electric range. 2 new Heat/AC Window Units are included.



