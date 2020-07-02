All apartments in Fort Worth
2917 College Avenue
Last updated March 1 2020 at 5:34 PM

2917 College Avenue

2917 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2917 College Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
South Hemphill Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderfully remodeled duplex property close to TCU.
Application fee required for all adults over 18 years of age.
Credit report and background checks will be run on all applicants over 18 years of age.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 College Avenue have any available units?
2917 College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2917 College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2917 College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 College Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2917 College Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2917 College Avenue offer parking?
No, 2917 College Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2917 College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2917 College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 College Avenue have a pool?
No, 2917 College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2917 College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2917 College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2917 College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2917 College Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2917 College Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

