2909 May St. #B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:03 AM
2909 May St. #B
2909 May Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2909 May Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Jennings-May St.louis
Amenities
all utils included
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Duplex - All Bills Paid!
2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Duplex - ALL BILLS PAID!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2909 May St. #B have any available units?
2909 May St. #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2909 May St. #B have?
Some of 2909 May St. #B's amenities include all utils included, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2909 May St. #B currently offering any rent specials?
2909 May St. #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 May St. #B pet-friendly?
No, 2909 May St. #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2909 May St. #B offer parking?
No, 2909 May St. #B does not offer parking.
Does 2909 May St. #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 May St. #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 May St. #B have a pool?
No, 2909 May St. #B does not have a pool.
Does 2909 May St. #B have accessible units?
No, 2909 May St. #B does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 May St. #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2909 May St. #B does not have units with dishwashers.
