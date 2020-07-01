All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:03 AM

2909 May St. #B

2909 May Street · No Longer Available
Location

2909 May Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Jennings-May St.louis

Amenities

all utils included
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Duplex - All Bills Paid!
2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Duplex - ALL BILLS PAID!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 May St. #B have any available units?
2909 May St. #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2909 May St. #B have?
Some of 2909 May St. #B's amenities include all utils included, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 May St. #B currently offering any rent specials?
2909 May St. #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 May St. #B pet-friendly?
No, 2909 May St. #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2909 May St. #B offer parking?
No, 2909 May St. #B does not offer parking.
Does 2909 May St. #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 May St. #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 May St. #B have a pool?
No, 2909 May St. #B does not have a pool.
Does 2909 May St. #B have accessible units?
No, 2909 May St. #B does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 May St. #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2909 May St. #B does not have units with dishwashers.

