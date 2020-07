Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

$1350 month + $1350 deposit. $50 non-refundable app. fee per person over 18. $500 non-refundable pet deposit per animal limit 2. Certified funds only. Must complete OWNERS rental application (see supplements) + need copies of drivers license + social security card + W2 1099 or tax return + paycheck stubs for last 30 days. Owners will run complete credit and criminal background, income and employment, and rental history. www.2908tiki.com