Last updated May 31 2019 at 9:23 PM

2900 Ennis Avenue

2900 Ennis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2900 Ennis Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76111
United Riverside

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/80b4a9104a ---- Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with vinyl hardwood planking, tile and fresh paint throughout. New ceiling fans in all rooms including family room. Bedrooms boast nice size closets for storage and new blinds for privacy. Kitchen features new granite countertops with ample amount of cabinets for storage. Open concept from the kitchen to the family room which includes a kitchen bar for additional seating. Property is ready for you! To schedule a viewing, please contact the automated showing system (817) 241-2560 or call the office (817) 567-2500. Security Deposit: $900.00 Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal. Admin. Fee: $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 Ennis Avenue have any available units?
2900 Ennis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 Ennis Avenue have?
Some of 2900 Ennis Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 Ennis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2900 Ennis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 Ennis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2900 Ennis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2900 Ennis Avenue offer parking?
No, 2900 Ennis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2900 Ennis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2900 Ennis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 Ennis Avenue have a pool?
No, 2900 Ennis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2900 Ennis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2900 Ennis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 Ennis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2900 Ennis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

