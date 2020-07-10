2821 Thorncreek Ln.

Amenities

Incredible 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with beautiful golf course views! Updated throughout with features including Corean counter tops, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, gas range, fireplace, covered back patio and wrought iron fencing in the backyard! Enjoy the use of HOA community pool and playground! Located in the Northwest ISD, this home is simply perfection - come make it yours today! Super close to Texas Motor Speedway, Bucc-ee's, HWY 114, I-35W and plenty of places to eat.



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.



