2811 Wayside Avenue

25% off first month rent!This is a very nice and well maintained duplex located near TCU. Light and bright living room with fresh neutral paint opens to a spacious dining area. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar, built in microwave, range and dishwasher. Split bedroom arrangement, full size refrigerator for tenants use. Full size utility room with washer and dryer. The balcony off of the kitchen overlooks the backyard with mature trees. All of this for an excellent price. Water and lawn care included. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1200 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.Owners will consider pets on a case by case basis with additional deposit and strong application.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.