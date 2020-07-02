All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
2811 Wayside Avenue
2811 Wayside Avenue

2811 Wayside Ave
Location

2811 Wayside Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
25% off first month rent!This is a very nice and well maintained duplex located near TCU. Light and bright living room with fresh neutral paint opens to a spacious dining area. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar, built in microwave, range and dishwasher. Split bedroom arrangement, full size refrigerator for tenants use. Full size utility room with washer and dryer. The balcony off of the kitchen overlooks the backyard with mature trees. All of this for an excellent price. Water and lawn care included. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1200 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.Owners will consider pets on a case by case basis with additional deposit and strong application.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 Wayside Avenue have any available units?
2811 Wayside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2811 Wayside Avenue have?
Some of 2811 Wayside Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 Wayside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2811 Wayside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 Wayside Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2811 Wayside Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2811 Wayside Avenue offer parking?
No, 2811 Wayside Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2811 Wayside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2811 Wayside Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 Wayside Avenue have a pool?
No, 2811 Wayside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2811 Wayside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2811 Wayside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 Wayside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2811 Wayside Avenue has units with dishwashers.

