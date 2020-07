Amenities

Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex near TCU and just minutes away from hospital district and downtown! This property features new vinyl plank flooring, fresh paint, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a new backyard fence. Property is also currently zoned for Lily B. Clayton Elementary. Owner maintains both front and backyard of property.