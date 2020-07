Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Immaculate home in upscale Villages of Woodland Springs community w pools, parks, lake, and trails. Northwest ISD. Airy and open floor plan with lots of upgrades: New granite counter top, Laminate Floor in living area, matching tile faced fire place, new paint throughout. Convenient to I-35W, Alliance area, Keller, Hwy 114, and DFW airport. No smoking. Owner will consider pet on case by case basis, pet deposit negotiable. 2 yr Lease. House is available after Aug 15th.