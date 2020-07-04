2608 Bideker Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage alarm system range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

Adorable House with a Fabulous location! 2 bedrooms 1 full bath. Gas stove. Refrigerator. Large Fenced Yard on a corner lot with a Garage in the back! Monitored Alarm system. The garage also has storage room! You don't want to miss out on this home. The original hardwood floors have been refurbished and are lovely! This is just what you have been looking for.

call Listing agent for pet policy and restrictions.