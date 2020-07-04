All apartments in Fort Worth
2608 Bideker Avenue

Location

2608 Bideker Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Mitchell Boulevard

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
alarm system
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
Adorable House with a Fabulous location! 2 bedrooms 1 full bath. Gas stove. Refrigerator. Large Fenced Yard on a corner lot with a Garage in the back! Monitored Alarm system. The garage also has storage room! You don't want to miss out on this home. The original hardwood floors have been refurbished and are lovely! This is just what you have been looking for.
call Listing agent for pet policy and restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Bideker Avenue have any available units?
2608 Bideker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 Bideker Avenue have?
Some of 2608 Bideker Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Bideker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Bideker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Bideker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2608 Bideker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2608 Bideker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2608 Bideker Avenue offers parking.
Does 2608 Bideker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 Bideker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Bideker Avenue have a pool?
No, 2608 Bideker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2608 Bideker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2608 Bideker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Bideker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2608 Bideker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

