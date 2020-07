Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2017 English architecture townhome close to TCU and convenient access to the i-30. Newer build and little maintenance required - 3 bedrooms, each with its own bath. Stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, wood floors in living and dining, and comes with Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer. Yard maintenance and security system is included in the lease. No smoking, and $500 non-refundable cleaning fee at the end of the lease. Perfect location and new amenities! *