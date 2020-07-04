Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 02/10/20 2555 Richard Legacy - Property Id: 196545



Visit https://www.turbotenant.com/renters/ for more information. Enter property ID 196545



A Rhino policy will be considered in lieu of a security. Ask for more details.



Available February 10th. Lovely brand new 3 bed, 2 bath home for lease in Fort Worth! This cute house features an open kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances, large living area with plenty of natural lights, walk-in closet in master with built in storage, spacious tiled stand in shower in master bath, separate laundry area, fenced backyard, and much more! Easy access to Hwy 287 a few blocks away.



For more information please send a message through the ask a question button.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196545

Property Id 196545



(RLNE5451484)