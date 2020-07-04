All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:00 AM

2555 Richard Legacy Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2555 Richard Legacy Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
some paid utils
Available 02/10/20 2555 Richard Legacy - Property Id: 196545

Visit https://www.turbotenant.com/renters/ for more information. Enter property ID 196545

A Rhino policy will be considered in lieu of a security. Ask for more details.

Available February 10th. Lovely brand new 3 bed, 2 bath home for lease in Fort Worth! This cute house features an open kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances, large living area with plenty of natural lights, walk-in closet in master with built in storage, spacious tiled stand in shower in master bath, separate laundry area, fenced backyard, and much more! Easy access to Hwy 287 a few blocks away.

Property Id 196545

(RLNE5451484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2555 Richard Legacy have any available units?
2555 Richard Legacy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2555 Richard Legacy have?
Some of 2555 Richard Legacy's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2555 Richard Legacy currently offering any rent specials?
2555 Richard Legacy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2555 Richard Legacy pet-friendly?
Yes, 2555 Richard Legacy is pet friendly.
Does 2555 Richard Legacy offer parking?
No, 2555 Richard Legacy does not offer parking.
Does 2555 Richard Legacy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2555 Richard Legacy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2555 Richard Legacy have a pool?
No, 2555 Richard Legacy does not have a pool.
Does 2555 Richard Legacy have accessible units?
No, 2555 Richard Legacy does not have accessible units.
Does 2555 Richard Legacy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2555 Richard Legacy has units with dishwashers.

