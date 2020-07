Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable Cottage Home near TCU! - This adorable home feels like you are living in a cottage, complete with your own white picket fence! Minutes from TCU, and a short drive to the Stockyards or downtown Fort Worth. Recently updated hardwood floors, granite in the kitchen, appliances, carpet and an updated bathroom. This is a perfect place for anyone wanting to live near the University with a great location in a two bedroom one bath.



(RLNE2975260)