2404 Clairborne Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice open concept floor plan in highly desirable Presidio Village, just off I 35 and Heritage Trace Pkwy. Terrific floor plan with easy flow from room to room. New wood floors throughout. Close to shopping & schools. Covered front porch and open back patio, full sprinkler system, two car garage with automatic opener, fully landscaped, fenced backyard. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. No cats, small dogs only. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.