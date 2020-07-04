All apartments in Fort Worth
2404 Clairborne Drive

2404 Clairborne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2404 Clairborne Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice open concept floor plan in highly desirable Presidio Village, just off I 35 and Heritage Trace Pkwy. Terrific floor plan with easy flow from room to room. New wood floors throughout. Close to shopping & schools. Covered front porch and open back patio, full sprinkler system, two car garage with automatic opener, fully landscaped, fenced backyard. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. No cats, small dogs only. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 Clairborne Drive have any available units?
2404 Clairborne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 Clairborne Drive have?
Some of 2404 Clairborne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 Clairborne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Clairborne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Clairborne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2404 Clairborne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2404 Clairborne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2404 Clairborne Drive offers parking.
Does 2404 Clairborne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 Clairborne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Clairborne Drive have a pool?
No, 2404 Clairborne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2404 Clairborne Drive have accessible units?
No, 2404 Clairborne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Clairborne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2404 Clairborne Drive has units with dishwashers.

