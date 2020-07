Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace refrigerator

Ready to move in beautiful home with a covered patio.HEB schools, family friendly. Home has all three bedrooms upstairs. master bedroom has adjoined to it a sitting area or nursery. A flexible room downstairs can be a second living, dining area or office. Refrigerator stays with kitchen appliances. Cherry colored cabinetry. No prior evictions, convictions or broken leases accepted. Verification of income a must. Low credit score can be accepted on case to case basis.