Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

2222 Irwin Available 07/03/19 Bungalow in Mistletoe Heights! - Don't miss your chance to lease this adorable home in Mistletoe Heights! The two bedroom and one bath Charmer is located on a quiet street. It includes tons of classic features such as wood floors throughout, subway tile and built ins, but also boasts granite countertops in its spacious kitchen. That together with an enclosed porch, an oversized family room, covered back porch and fenced yard make this an amazing home you must see! ! It is close to the hospital district, I30, shopping, great restaurants, Magnolia Street and the TCU area.



No Cats Allowed



