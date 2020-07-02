2209 W Rosedale Street S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

MUST SEE!! Perfect three bedroom, two bathroom house with tons of space. Large bedrooms with huge closets in each room! Beautiful hand scraped refinished hardwoods throughout! Plenty of light shining in from the many windows. Huge living and dining areas make entertaining or enjoying family time easy and fun! This home has new appliances, updated tile work, and new fixtures. Oversized master bedroom with an oversized walk-in closet! Large two car garage and long driveway, so storage and parking are easy. Great big front porch that is perfect for relaxing on and enjoying the day! This house is truly charming and unique. Come check it out today!