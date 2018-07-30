All apartments in Fort Worth
2208 Western Avenue

2208 Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2208 Western Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Craftsman Style Bungalow in the Heart of Arlington Heights-MUST SEE! Enter into a Large Living Space Accentuated w-Hardwood Flooring & Decorative Fireplace. Front Room can be an Office or Spare Bedroom. Dining & Breakfast Rooms have Ample Seating to Host Guests & are Complete w-Built In Shelving. Recently Updated Kitchen: Granite Countertops, SS Appls, & Custom To-Ceiling Cabinets w-Beautiful Crown Molding. Both Bathrooms Feature Updated Tile, Countertops & Shower w-Separate Garden Tubs. Master is Complete with Large Custom Sized Closet. Make Your Way Through Utility Room into Bonus Room; Second Living Area or Game Room. Backyard Boasts Maintained Landscaping, Storage Shed, Covered Parking and Electric Gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Western Avenue have any available units?
2208 Western Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 Western Avenue have?
Some of 2208 Western Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 Western Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Western Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Western Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2208 Western Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2208 Western Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2208 Western Avenue offers parking.
Does 2208 Western Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 Western Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Western Avenue have a pool?
No, 2208 Western Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2208 Western Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2208 Western Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 Western Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2208 Western Avenue has units with dishwashers.

