2208 Western Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking

Craftsman Style Bungalow in the Heart of Arlington Heights-MUST SEE! Enter into a Large Living Space Accentuated w-Hardwood Flooring & Decorative Fireplace. Front Room can be an Office or Spare Bedroom. Dining & Breakfast Rooms have Ample Seating to Host Guests & are Complete w-Built In Shelving. Recently Updated Kitchen: Granite Countertops, SS Appls, & Custom To-Ceiling Cabinets w-Beautiful Crown Molding. Both Bathrooms Feature Updated Tile, Countertops & Shower w-Separate Garden Tubs. Master is Complete with Large Custom Sized Closet. Make Your Way Through Utility Room into Bonus Room; Second Living Area or Game Room. Backyard Boasts Maintained Landscaping, Storage Shed, Covered Parking and Electric Gate.