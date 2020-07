Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Adorable home w open floor plan. Sun radiates into cheery breakfast nook thru a bay window. The kitchen is designed for efficient use, offering ample cabinet & counter space, w pantry. Interior utility room links to twin car sized garage. The master-suite is separate from the minor bedrooms for privacy, bath w garden tub flanked by separate shower & walk-in-closet. The 2 secondary bedrooms sport well-sized closets & share full size bath.

Contact us to schedule a showing.