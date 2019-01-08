All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:15 PM

2112 Edwin Street

2112 Edwin Street · No Longer Available
Location

2112 Edwin Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Mistletoe Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! location! location! Minutes from TCU, Medical district, Downtown, W7th, Magnolia and I30. Each bedroom has its own private, comfortable in-suit bathroom and a balcony. Garage is very spacious and the landlord is outstanding.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Edwin Street have any available units?
2112 Edwin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 Edwin Street have?
Some of 2112 Edwin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Edwin Street currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Edwin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Edwin Street pet-friendly?
No, 2112 Edwin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2112 Edwin Street offer parking?
Yes, 2112 Edwin Street offers parking.
Does 2112 Edwin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Edwin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Edwin Street have a pool?
No, 2112 Edwin Street does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Edwin Street have accessible units?
No, 2112 Edwin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Edwin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 Edwin Street has units with dishwashers.

