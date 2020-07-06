All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2101 Sweetwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2101 Sweetwood Drive
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:06 PM

2101 Sweetwood Drive

2101 Sweetwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2101 Sweetwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Adorable and spacious home! Clean and fresh! Ready for move it! Open living and kitchen. Split bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings! Extensive tile! Carpet only in bedrooms and just steam cleaned! Lawn maintenance is included! Downtown Fort Worth is convenient and lots of shopping in the area! Enjoy the community pool and playgrounds!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Sweetwood Drive have any available units?
2101 Sweetwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 Sweetwood Drive have?
Some of 2101 Sweetwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Sweetwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Sweetwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Sweetwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2101 Sweetwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2101 Sweetwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2101 Sweetwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2101 Sweetwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 Sweetwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Sweetwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2101 Sweetwood Drive has a pool.
Does 2101 Sweetwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2101 Sweetwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Sweetwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 Sweetwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University