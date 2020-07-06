2101 Sweetwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131 Northbrook
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Adorable and spacious home! Clean and fresh! Ready for move it! Open living and kitchen. Split bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings! Extensive tile! Carpet only in bedrooms and just steam cleaned! Lawn maintenance is included! Downtown Fort Worth is convenient and lots of shopping in the area! Enjoy the community pool and playgrounds!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
