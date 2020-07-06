207 Adrian Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Live in the heart of the cultural district & walk to all your favorite places in West 7th. Gorgeous, contemporary design with top of the line finish out. Tons of natural light with huge windows & electric blinds. Wood floors throughout common areas. Stainless appliances & designer lighting. Open staircase makes living areas flow seamlessly & entertaining effortless. Huge covered patio & detached 2 car garage. All bedrooms & laundry room up. Don't miss your opportunity to live in the coolest neighborhood in Fort Worth!