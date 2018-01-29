2051 Dorothy Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Duplex Near Cultural District - Beautiful duplex built in the Charming Cultural District, live steps away from Will Rogers, The Modern, and all the fine dining and shopping you can handle! This Townhome has 3 bedrooms and 2.1 bathrooms. It has an open concept kitchen that is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The open living room with hardwood floor lends itself to a very inviting setup. All bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor, where the Master bedrooms en-suite has an oversized shower and walk in closet. Covered porches, covered parking, an attached garage, and a fenced backyard complete this fabulous Townhome. Be the next to call this place home!



(RLNE2063308)