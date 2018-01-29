All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
2051 Dorothy Lane
2051 Dorothy Lane

2051 Dorothy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2051 Dorothy Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Duplex Near Cultural District - Beautiful duplex built in the Charming Cultural District, live steps away from Will Rogers, The Modern, and all the fine dining and shopping you can handle! This Townhome has 3 bedrooms and 2.1 bathrooms. It has an open concept kitchen that is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The open living room with hardwood floor lends itself to a very inviting setup. All bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor, where the Master bedrooms en-suite has an oversized shower and walk in closet. Covered porches, covered parking, an attached garage, and a fenced backyard complete this fabulous Townhome. Be the next to call this place home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2051 Dorothy Lane have any available units?
2051 Dorothy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2051 Dorothy Lane have?
Some of 2051 Dorothy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2051 Dorothy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2051 Dorothy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2051 Dorothy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2051 Dorothy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2051 Dorothy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2051 Dorothy Lane offers parking.
Does 2051 Dorothy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2051 Dorothy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2051 Dorothy Lane have a pool?
No, 2051 Dorothy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2051 Dorothy Lane have accessible units?
No, 2051 Dorothy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2051 Dorothy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2051 Dorothy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

