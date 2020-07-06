All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 28 2020 at 2:46 AM

2016 Eagle Boulevard

2016 Eagle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2016 Eagle Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Carter Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Beautiful home in sought after NWISD! One level home with plenty of room to live and play. Immaculate, barely used, never rented with on trend paint colors and finishes. Awesome eat-in-kitchen with granite, stainless steel and subway tiles. Wonderful living room with stone fireplace opens to kitchen and dining. The master is tucked away for privacy with a spa like bathroom and giant walk in closet. The media room could also be used for a home office. The 3rd living area is in between 2 bedrooms and would be perfect playroom. The 4th bedroom is separate from the others with a full bath. The backyard is a manageable size and has a covered patio. Lastly this home is walking distance to the community park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 Eagle Boulevard have any available units?
2016 Eagle Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2016 Eagle Boulevard have?
Some of 2016 Eagle Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 Eagle Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Eagle Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 Eagle Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2016 Eagle Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2016 Eagle Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2016 Eagle Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2016 Eagle Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 Eagle Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 Eagle Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2016 Eagle Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2016 Eagle Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2016 Eagle Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 Eagle Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2016 Eagle Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

