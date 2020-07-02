All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:17 AM

1940 Berkeley

1940 Berkeley Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1940 Berkeley Pl, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Berkeley Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
1940 Berkeley Available 07/12/19 Berkeley Place - Elegant Berkeley home built in 1923, this charming 4 bedroom with den/study in one of Fort Worth most desirable communities, located on a cul-de-sac lot with mature trees. Two story with master bedroom and bath located downstairs. Updated kitchen with granite, island with cooktop, eat-n- kitchen with beautiful built-ins and pantry. Upstairs boast three bedrooms, with beautiful updated bathroom, hardwood flooring throughout. Three car detached garage with a port-a-cache, large fenced mature yard with garden, Trex deck with hot tub. Basement with storage. Workshop in extended garage area.

(RLNE3732614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 Berkeley have any available units?
1940 Berkeley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 Berkeley have?
Some of 1940 Berkeley's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 Berkeley currently offering any rent specials?
1940 Berkeley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 Berkeley pet-friendly?
Yes, 1940 Berkeley is pet friendly.
Does 1940 Berkeley offer parking?
Yes, 1940 Berkeley offers parking.
Does 1940 Berkeley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 Berkeley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 Berkeley have a pool?
No, 1940 Berkeley does not have a pool.
Does 1940 Berkeley have accessible units?
No, 1940 Berkeley does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 Berkeley have units with dishwashers?
No, 1940 Berkeley does not have units with dishwashers.

