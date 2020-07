Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious formal den and dining room as you walk into the home with nice fixtures! Main family room is in the back and opens to the kitchen and nook. COZY wood burning fireplace. All bedrooms are upstairs. Oversized master suite! Roomy floor plan, open patio, HUGE backyard.