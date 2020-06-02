1916 Copper Mountain Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool playground microwave

Wonderful 1 story home has so much to offer! 3 Spacious bedrooms and 2 full Baths. The Large Living room is set up for entertaining with surround sound. Media equipment to stay for tenants' use. The family room is open to the eat in kitchen which features new microwave and range in 2019. Refrigerator stays for tenant use! Behind the kitchen is a a 12x24 screened in porch which is perfect for year round entertaining. The 12x8 storage shed is great for lawn equipment and houses clear vinyl windows to use for screened in porch in the cooler months. New Roof 2019, sprinkler system and upgraded insulation make this a wonderful home. Enjoy the nearby community pool, park and playground. Close to beloved schools!