1916 Copper Mountain Drive
Last updated October 31 2019 at 7:39 AM

1916 Copper Mountain Drive

Location

1916 Copper Mountain Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Wonderful 1 story home has so much to offer! 3 Spacious bedrooms and 2 full Baths. The Large Living room is set up for entertaining with surround sound. Media equipment to stay for tenants' use. The family room is open to the eat in kitchen which features new microwave and range in 2019. Refrigerator stays for tenant use! Behind the kitchen is a a 12x24 screened in porch which is perfect for year round entertaining. The 12x8 storage shed is great for lawn equipment and houses clear vinyl windows to use for screened in porch in the cooler months. New Roof 2019, sprinkler system and upgraded insulation make this a wonderful home. Enjoy the nearby community pool, park and playground. Close to beloved schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Copper Mountain Drive have any available units?
1916 Copper Mountain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 Copper Mountain Drive have?
Some of 1916 Copper Mountain Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 Copper Mountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Copper Mountain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Copper Mountain Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1916 Copper Mountain Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1916 Copper Mountain Drive offer parking?
No, 1916 Copper Mountain Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1916 Copper Mountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 Copper Mountain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Copper Mountain Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1916 Copper Mountain Drive has a pool.
Does 1916 Copper Mountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 1916 Copper Mountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Copper Mountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 Copper Mountain Drive has units with dishwashers.

