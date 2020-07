Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool playground

Well cared for 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Rooms are large and living room is open to kitchen and dining. Community pools, playgrounds and clubhouse. Application Fee $40.00 per adult can be paid online. TAR application. Copy of DL's and last 3 pay stubs. Pets on owners approval and $300 pet deposit per pet.