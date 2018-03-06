All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

1820 Overland Street, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This freshly painted spacious home features a great floor plan with a large living room with new laminate floors great for family gatherings and 3 private bedrooms including a master suite. All 3 bedrooms feature walk in closets with matching brand new laminate floors. The finished 2 car garage with anti slip flooring leads to the hallway Laundry Room that has been completely renovated. Kitchen features a brand new dishwasher and microwave with a dining nook and an attached private modern deck for additional space for family gatherings or barbecues. The spacious backyard has fruit bearing trees including pear, pomegranate and dwarf mulberry to enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Overland Street have any available units?
1820 Overland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 Overland Street have?
Some of 1820 Overland Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Overland Street currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Overland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Overland Street pet-friendly?
No, 1820 Overland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1820 Overland Street offer parking?
Yes, 1820 Overland Street offers parking.
Does 1820 Overland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Overland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Overland Street have a pool?
No, 1820 Overland Street does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Overland Street have accessible units?
No, 1820 Overland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Overland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1820 Overland Street has units with dishwashers.

