1728 Wild Willow Trail

Perfect home for a family! This 3-2-2 has a large and spacious living and a corner wood burning fireplace that is open living to kitchen and breakfast area. It also has a covered front porch and large backyard with wood privacy fence. Spacious open concept floor plan. Master suite has separate shower, walk-in closet, and linen closet. Separate utility room is off of the kitchen. Owner has LEASED solar panels and is required to use Think Energy for electric service. Tenant will be required to pay an additional $100 a month to the seller for electric and seller will pay the electric bill each month, this is a set fee will not increase. Buyer to verify all information.