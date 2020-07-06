All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:04 AM

1728 Wild Willow Trail

1728 Wild Willow Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1728 Wild Willow Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Willow Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect home for a family! This 3-2-2 has a large and spacious living and a corner wood burning fireplace that is open living to kitchen and breakfast area. It also has a covered front porch and large backyard with wood privacy fence. Spacious open concept floor plan. Master suite has separate shower, walk-in closet, and linen closet. Separate utility room is off of the kitchen. Owner has LEASED solar panels and is required to use Think Energy for electric service. Tenant will be required to pay an additional $100 a month to the seller for electric and seller will pay the electric bill each month, this is a set fee will not increase. Buyer to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 Wild Willow Trail have any available units?
1728 Wild Willow Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1728 Wild Willow Trail have?
Some of 1728 Wild Willow Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 Wild Willow Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1728 Wild Willow Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 Wild Willow Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1728 Wild Willow Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1728 Wild Willow Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1728 Wild Willow Trail offers parking.
Does 1728 Wild Willow Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1728 Wild Willow Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 Wild Willow Trail have a pool?
No, 1728 Wild Willow Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1728 Wild Willow Trail have accessible units?
No, 1728 Wild Willow Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 Wild Willow Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1728 Wild Willow Trail has units with dishwashers.

