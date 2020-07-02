1717 Alston Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! NICE 2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Duplex Located in THE HISTORICAL DISTRICT OF FAIRMOUNT - Small dining area in living room by kitchen - refrigerator and electric range - breakfast bar for extra seating! Washer dryer connection in kitchen -NEW carpet in bedrooms and NEW easy clean vinyl in non carpeted areas- FRESHLY painted throughout! Back door off master bedroom - Backyard has storage shed. Parking out front of duplex - close to shopping, dining and hospitals -pets are case by case basis -no large or aggressive breeds - one small pet under 30 pounds - $40.00 APP FEE PER ADULT 18 AND OVER- Copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income with EACH SUBMITTED APP -RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED.