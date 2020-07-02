All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1717 Alston Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1717 Alston Avenue
Last updated October 30 2019 at 2:56 AM

1717 Alston Avenue

1717 Alston Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1717 Alston Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Fairmount

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! NICE 2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Duplex Located in THE HISTORICAL DISTRICT OF FAIRMOUNT - Small dining area in living room by kitchen - refrigerator and electric range - breakfast bar for extra seating! Washer dryer connection in kitchen -NEW carpet in bedrooms and NEW easy clean vinyl in non carpeted areas- FRESHLY painted throughout! Back door off master bedroom - Backyard has storage shed. Parking out front of duplex - close to shopping, dining and hospitals -pets are case by case basis -no large or aggressive breeds - one small pet under 30 pounds - $40.00 APP FEE PER ADULT 18 AND OVER- Copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income with EACH SUBMITTED APP -RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Alston Avenue have any available units?
1717 Alston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 Alston Avenue have?
Some of 1717 Alston Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Alston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Alston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Alston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 Alston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1717 Alston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1717 Alston Avenue offers parking.
Does 1717 Alston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Alston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Alston Avenue have a pool?
No, 1717 Alston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Alston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1717 Alston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Alston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 Alston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University