1712 E Arlington Avenue
Last updated May 1 2020 at 8:51 PM

1712 E Arlington Avenue

1712 East Arlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1712 East Arlington Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Southeast Kingdom

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW!! Enjoy the spacious living room, open layout of this 4 bdrm, 2 bath, 2 car garage, single story home. Be proud to come home to the upgraded touches, Box Ceiling and Crown Moulding in the Living Room, 5.25 inch Baseboards, Ceramic Tile, Laminate, Granite, Carpet, and more! Bedrooms nestled apart with central family area. The kitchen is a chef's dream with Stainless Steel Appliances, built in Microwave and breakfast nook. REFRIGERATOR , WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. Enjoy the large backyard. Room to grill for friends and family. Large Master with dual vanities and large walk in closet.Privacy Fence. RENT TO OWN POSSIBILITY!!!
Minutes from the Fort Worth Stockyards and the Texas Motor Speedway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 E Arlington Avenue have any available units?
1712 E Arlington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1712 E Arlington Avenue have?
Some of 1712 E Arlington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 E Arlington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1712 E Arlington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 E Arlington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1712 E Arlington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1712 E Arlington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1712 E Arlington Avenue offers parking.
Does 1712 E Arlington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1712 E Arlington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 E Arlington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1712 E Arlington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1712 E Arlington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1712 E Arlington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 E Arlington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1712 E Arlington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

