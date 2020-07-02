1712 E Arlington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage new construction

BRAND NEW!! Enjoy the spacious living room, open layout of this 4 bdrm, 2 bath, 2 car garage, single story home. Be proud to come home to the upgraded touches, Box Ceiling and Crown Moulding in the Living Room, 5.25 inch Baseboards, Ceramic Tile, Laminate, Granite, Carpet, and more! Bedrooms nestled apart with central family area. The kitchen is a chef's dream with Stainless Steel Appliances, built in Microwave and breakfast nook. REFRIGERATOR , WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. Enjoy the large backyard. Room to grill for friends and family. Large Master with dual vanities and large walk in closet.Privacy Fence. RENT TO OWN POSSIBILITY!!!

Minutes from the Fort Worth Stockyards and the Texas Motor Speedway.