Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground garage

The cozy and lovely 3-2-2 single-family home. Fully upgrade house with granite counter-top, hardwood in living, and decorative paint colors. Large yards for children and pets. Open floor plan, master is separate from other two bedrooms. Walking distance to Alliance Town Center, Target, Costco, Dining. Excellent nearby schools. Playground and New Dog Park in subdivision.