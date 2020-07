Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one-story brick home in Harriet Creek Ranch! An open floor plan with a large living area and a fire place. Kitchen has black appliances, lots of cabinets and eat-in dining area. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and an attached bathroom. Large backyard with a deck to entertain. Non-refundable pet fee is $350 each and will vary according to pet size. Tenant and agents need to verify all data in the listing & schools information.