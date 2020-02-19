1701 North Beach Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Move in TODAY! You will love this central location close to downtown Fort Worth! Hardwood flooring has been preserved and shines in this home and offers splendid character through out. Kitchen features white cabinets with silver laminate countertops including a range, vent a hood and dishwasher. Kitchen space is off dining and living area making easy to entertain. Stackable washer and dryer is included. Master bedroom offers a door to bedroom patio. Step out back into the fenced yard. Detached 1 car garage offers remote access for parking or storage.



***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. $300 pet deposit. If allowed, aggressive breeds require liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years. ***