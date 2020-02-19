All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

1701 North Beach Street, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Carter Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Move in TODAY! You will love this central location close to downtown Fort Worth! Hardwood flooring has been preserved and shines in this home and offers splendid character through out. Kitchen features white cabinets with silver laminate countertops including a range, vent a hood and dishwasher. Kitchen space is off dining and living area making easy to entertain. Stackable washer and dryer is included. Master bedroom offers a door to bedroom patio. Step out back into the fenced yard. Detached 1 car garage offers remote access for parking or storage.

***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. $300 pet deposit. If allowed, aggressive breeds require liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 North Beach Street have any available units?
1701 North Beach Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 North Beach Street have?
Some of 1701 North Beach Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 North Beach Street currently offering any rent specials?
1701 North Beach Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 North Beach Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 North Beach Street is pet friendly.
Does 1701 North Beach Street offer parking?
Yes, 1701 North Beach Street offers parking.
Does 1701 North Beach Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 North Beach Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 North Beach Street have a pool?
No, 1701 North Beach Street does not have a pool.
Does 1701 North Beach Street have accessible units?
No, 1701 North Beach Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 North Beach Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 North Beach Street has units with dishwashers.

