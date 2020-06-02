All apartments in Fort Worth
1631 6th Avenue
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:03 AM

1631 6th Avenue

1631 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1631 6th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Fairmount

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Nice half-duplex located in the heart of Fairmount . Walking distance to Magnolia street with lots of restaurants and local pubs to enjoy. Central heat and air. Laminate floors throughout with ceramic tile in kitchen, utility, and bathroom. Mini blinds on all windows. Ceiling fans in each room. Kitchen includes dishwasher , refrigerator, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer hookups in utility room. On street parking or park in rear of property. Lawn care provided by the owner. Great place to live. Convenient to downtown and many other Fort Worth desitnations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 6th Avenue have any available units?
1631 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1631 6th Avenue have?
Some of 1631 6th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1631 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1631 6th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1631 6th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1631 6th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1631 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1631 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1631 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1631 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1631 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1631 6th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

