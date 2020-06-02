1631 6th Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking air conditioning ceiling fan oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Nice half-duplex located in the heart of Fairmount . Walking distance to Magnolia street with lots of restaurants and local pubs to enjoy. Central heat and air. Laminate floors throughout with ceramic tile in kitchen, utility, and bathroom. Mini blinds on all windows. Ceiling fans in each room. Kitchen includes dishwasher , refrigerator, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer hookups in utility room. On street parking or park in rear of property. Lawn care provided by the owner. Great place to live. Convenient to downtown and many other Fort Worth desitnations.