1621 North Sylvania Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1621 North Sylvania Avenue

1621 North Sylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1621 North Sylvania Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Oakhurst

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Delightful home situated on an expansive corner lot! Large, inviting porch is waiting for your rocking chairs! The handsome wood floors and classic wood paneling of the living room meet you at the front door. Cozy wbfp is framed by fabulous true-to-period built ins. A step up, ceramic floor tiled bonus room off of living area perfect for an office or reading room. Wood floors continue into dining room and ceramic floors greet you in the kitchen. Great cabinet space combined with nifty built ins makes this kitchen! Complete kitchen appliance package makes your moving "to do" list that much easier. Utility room off of kitchen houses washer and dryer connections. Master bedroom, located downstairs, boasts tall ceilings with plenty of closet space. En suite offers a classic soaking tub with separate shower. Remaining bedrooms are located upstairs and offer plenty of square footage with charming accents in each. Full bathroom upstairs offers tub/shower combo and single vanity with sink. Massive backyard features large shed, divided with separate access doors for each side. The shed has electric and could easily serve as a hobbyist's workshop! Plenty of room in this yard for amazing times with friends and family or for a peaceful evening on your own! Located in the heart of the hip and rapidly changing Six Points Urban Village this home is conveniently located to amazing entertainment, art and dining establishments!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 7/15/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 North Sylvania Avenue have any available units?
1621 North Sylvania Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 North Sylvania Avenue have?
Some of 1621 North Sylvania Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 North Sylvania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1621 North Sylvania Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 North Sylvania Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1621 North Sylvania Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1621 North Sylvania Avenue offer parking?
No, 1621 North Sylvania Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1621 North Sylvania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 North Sylvania Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 North Sylvania Avenue have a pool?
No, 1621 North Sylvania Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1621 North Sylvania Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1621 North Sylvania Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 North Sylvania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 North Sylvania Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

