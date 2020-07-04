1621 North Sylvania Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities

Delightful home situated on an expansive corner lot! Large, inviting porch is waiting for your rocking chairs! The handsome wood floors and classic wood paneling of the living room meet you at the front door. Cozy wbfp is framed by fabulous true-to-period built ins. A step up, ceramic floor tiled bonus room off of living area perfect for an office or reading room. Wood floors continue into dining room and ceramic floors greet you in the kitchen. Great cabinet space combined with nifty built ins makes this kitchen! Complete kitchen appliance package makes your moving "to do" list that much easier. Utility room off of kitchen houses washer and dryer connections. Master bedroom, located downstairs, boasts tall ceilings with plenty of closet space. En suite offers a classic soaking tub with separate shower. Remaining bedrooms are located upstairs and offer plenty of square footage with charming accents in each. Full bathroom upstairs offers tub/shower combo and single vanity with sink. Massive backyard features large shed, divided with separate access doors for each side. The shed has electric and could easily serve as a hobbyist's workshop! Plenty of room in this yard for amazing times with friends and family or for a peaceful evening on your own! Located in the heart of the hip and rapidly changing Six Points Urban Village this home is conveniently located to amazing entertainment, art and dining establishments!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 7/15/18

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.