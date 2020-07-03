All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
15641 Landing Creek Lane
Last updated August 27 2019 at 2:56 AM

15641 Landing Creek Lane

15641 Landing Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15641 Landing Creek Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76262
Chadwick Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
LARGE, BEAUTIFUL home backing to greenbelt in desirable Chadwick Farms subdivision! 4 bedrooms, 3 living spaces and 2 dining areas. Great floor plan! Kitchen open to first floor living room. Master bedroom downstairs, HUGE spa-like shower and walk in closet in master bath. Media room AND game room upstairs with 3 additional bedrooms. Updates throughout including tile, kitchen counter tops, kitchen appliances and flooring. Cozy covered patio in back with separate fencing for pets. Awesome location with easy access to major highways. Close to shopping, restaurants and Texas Motor Speedway. Located Northwest ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15641 Landing Creek Lane have any available units?
15641 Landing Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 15641 Landing Creek Lane have?
Some of 15641 Landing Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15641 Landing Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15641 Landing Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15641 Landing Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15641 Landing Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15641 Landing Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15641 Landing Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 15641 Landing Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15641 Landing Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15641 Landing Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 15641 Landing Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15641 Landing Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 15641 Landing Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15641 Landing Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15641 Landing Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.

