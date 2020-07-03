15641 Landing Creek Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub media room pet friendly

LARGE, BEAUTIFUL home backing to greenbelt in desirable Chadwick Farms subdivision! 4 bedrooms, 3 living spaces and 2 dining areas. Great floor plan! Kitchen open to first floor living room. Master bedroom downstairs, HUGE spa-like shower and walk in closet in master bath. Media room AND game room upstairs with 3 additional bedrooms. Updates throughout including tile, kitchen counter tops, kitchen appliances and flooring. Cozy covered patio in back with separate fencing for pets. Awesome location with easy access to major highways. Close to shopping, restaurants and Texas Motor Speedway. Located Northwest ISD.