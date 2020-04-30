1545 Cozy Drive

Amenities

GORGEOUS spacious 2014-built townhome with an attached 1-car garage in a sought after gated community. Amazing upgrades include high vaulted ceiling, crown moldings throughout, granite counters in kitchen, low-E windows, new carpet, & SS electric appliances. Efficiently built w-plenty of closet spaces. All bedrooms are upstairs with large walk-in closets. Property is nearby major shopping centers & AMC Theater. Convenient to I-30 & minutes from the Arlington Entertainment Center which is less than a 6 miles away -- Dallas Cowboys Stadium, Rangers Stadium, & Six Flags. Very close to University of Arlington. HOA takes care of yard maintenance & trash pickup. Just lock up & go! Pets are on a case-by-case basis.