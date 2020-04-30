All apartments in Fort Worth
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1545 Cozy Drive
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:41 AM

1545 Cozy Drive

1545 Cozy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1545 Cozy Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Ederville Park Townhomes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
GORGEOUS spacious 2014-built townhome with an attached 1-car garage in a sought after gated community. Amazing upgrades include high vaulted ceiling, crown moldings throughout, granite counters in kitchen, low-E windows, new carpet, & SS electric appliances. Efficiently built w-plenty of closet spaces. All bedrooms are upstairs with large walk-in closets. Property is nearby major shopping centers & AMC Theater. Convenient to I-30 & minutes from the Arlington Entertainment Center which is less than a 6 miles away -- Dallas Cowboys Stadium, Rangers Stadium, & Six Flags. Very close to University of Arlington. HOA takes care of yard maintenance & trash pickup. Just lock up & go! Pets are on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 Cozy Drive have any available units?
1545 Cozy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1545 Cozy Drive have?
Some of 1545 Cozy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 Cozy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1545 Cozy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 Cozy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1545 Cozy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1545 Cozy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1545 Cozy Drive offers parking.
Does 1545 Cozy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 Cozy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 Cozy Drive have a pool?
No, 1545 Cozy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1545 Cozy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1545 Cozy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 Cozy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1545 Cozy Drive has units with dishwashers.

