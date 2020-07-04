All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

15400 Yarberry Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76262
Chadwick Farms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Bright and clean and move in ready. Lots of space and rooms for everyone. Utmost privacy with master suite on first floor. Formal dining room and study. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, game room and a media. Two of the bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom. Kids homework area. Upgraded carpet upstairs. Solid floors downstairs. Great open kitchen with granite counters. Full size laundry room. Large fenced backyard. Desirable community offers playground, jogging trails and swimming pool. Convenient location to freeway access to amenities, Fort Worth and retail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15400 Yarberry Drive have any available units?
15400 Yarberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 15400 Yarberry Drive have?
Some of 15400 Yarberry Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15400 Yarberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15400 Yarberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15400 Yarberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15400 Yarberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 15400 Yarberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15400 Yarberry Drive offers parking.
Does 15400 Yarberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15400 Yarberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15400 Yarberry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15400 Yarberry Drive has a pool.
Does 15400 Yarberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 15400 Yarberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15400 Yarberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15400 Yarberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

