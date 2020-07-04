15400 Yarberry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Bright and clean and move in ready. Lots of space and rooms for everyone. Utmost privacy with master suite on first floor. Formal dining room and study. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, game room and a media. Two of the bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom. Kids homework area. Upgraded carpet upstairs. Solid floors downstairs. Great open kitchen with granite counters. Full size laundry room. Large fenced backyard. Desirable community offers playground, jogging trails and swimming pool. Convenient location to freeway access to amenities, Fort Worth and retail.