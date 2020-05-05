All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

1510 Lagonda Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76164
North Side

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
playground
pool
Completely updated duplex with a historic feel in the established neighborhood of North Fort Worth. Just minutes from Downtown Fort Worth, the Historic Stockyards, W 7th Street, Marine Park Swimming Pool,walking trails, playgrounds,basketball courts,skate park. Features include fresh paint inside and out, carport, lots of natural light, decorative lighting, decorative high ceilings, granite countertops, laminate flooring, ceramic tile in wet areas, carpet in bedrooms, and much more. This is a must see! Fireplace in non functioning, decorative only. Water and yard maintenance will be split, $65.00 Water deposit and $50.00 yard maintenance deposit due at move in. Property occupied can be made available as needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Lagonda Avenue have any available units?
1510 Lagonda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 Lagonda Avenue have?
Some of 1510 Lagonda Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Lagonda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Lagonda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Lagonda Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1510 Lagonda Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1510 Lagonda Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1510 Lagonda Avenue offers parking.
Does 1510 Lagonda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Lagonda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Lagonda Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1510 Lagonda Avenue has a pool.
Does 1510 Lagonda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1510 Lagonda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Lagonda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 Lagonda Avenue has units with dishwashers.

