1510 Lagonda Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court carport parking playground pool

Completely updated duplex with a historic feel in the established neighborhood of North Fort Worth. Just minutes from Downtown Fort Worth, the Historic Stockyards, W 7th Street, Marine Park Swimming Pool,walking trails, playgrounds,basketball courts,skate park. Features include fresh paint inside and out, carport, lots of natural light, decorative lighting, decorative high ceilings, granite countertops, laminate flooring, ceramic tile in wet areas, carpet in bedrooms, and much more. This is a must see! Fireplace in non functioning, decorative only. Water and yard maintenance will be split, $65.00 Water deposit and $50.00 yard maintenance deposit due at move in. Property occupied can be made available as needed.